Dragon Ball Z's Creator Akira Toriyama Reveals He Cried During Baddack's Special Episode

Dragon Ball Z is known to strike a chord with the audience because of the stories of friendships and fights. It is not uncommon that the makers of such animes shed tears during a particular episode. Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama recently admitted that he cried while watching the Baddack’s special episode.

Akira Toriyama cries on Baddack’s special episode

The one episode that made Toriyama cry was titled Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku. In the anime, the episodes are numbered 63 and 64 which tells the story of Bardock. The character is a low-class Saiyan warrior and the father of Raditz and Goku. In the episode, he saved his son Kakarotto during the attack by Freeza’s army. He sent Kakarotto to Planet Earth in order to let him live. The special episode was aired in October 1990.

In an interview, as per comicbook.com, Toriyama said that the special was so good that he cried. He further said that how can the animated series be much better than the original manga. The co-writer of the script Takao Koyama was also present in the interview that took place after the release of the special episode. Koyama told Toriyama that he was grateful that the chapter was added to the manga. To which, the latter replied that it is the least he could do. He further said that he really wanted to add the chapter and he felt that the last scene was very sad.

Dragon Ball Z Background

Dragon Ball Z was first created in the year 1984. The starting of the series was inspired by the classical 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West, as well as Hong Kong martial arts films. The protagonist of the series is Son Goku and the story revolves around his childhood to adulthood and how he gains the power. He starts the journey to find the Dragon Balls which can summon the wish-granting dragon if all of them are collected. Throughout the journey, Goku learns about his origin and also fight various villains.

The manga was divided into two anime series titled Toei Animation: Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. There have been several movies that venture into the different quest of the protagonist. It became one of the most popular animes as the manga was sold in over 40 countries and the series was broadcasted in over 80 countries.

