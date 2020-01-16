Dulquer Salmaan, Shobhana Shine In First Song Of 'Varane Avashyamund', Watch Video

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Varane Avashyamund recently released the first song from the upcoming movie. The semi-classical number composed by Alphons Joseph and sung by Kartik and K.S. Chitra has clocked in half a million views on the streaming website, Youtube. The song, Nee Vaa En Aarumukha, released on January 15, 2020 and has managed to make news all due to its melodious tunes.

Check out the song from Dulquer Salmaan latest movie:

All details about Dulquer Salmaan starrer Varane Avashyamund

The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shobhana, and Suresh Gopi in the lead, will mark the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, son of the legendary director, Sathyan Anthikad. The movie, touted to a romantic-comedy, will bring back the yesterday actors Shobhana and Suresh Gopi after several years. The movie primarily shot in Chennai will also mark the Mollywood debut of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Lissy's daughter, Kalyani Priyadarshani. According to reports, the upcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee in February 2020.

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan is currently wrapping the shoot of Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, also features Sobhita Dhulipada, Indrajith, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. According to reports, Kurup is shot in exotic locations like Dubai, Gujarat, among others. The posters of Dulquer Salmaan's look from Kurup were recently released by the makers and Dulquer's look has been receiving love and appreciation from moviegoers. Interestingly, the movie will be produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

