Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Varane Avashyamund' To Release On THIS Date

It has been more than a year since popular actor Dulquer Salmaan graced the silver screen. The popular actor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam film, Varane Avashyamund, has created quite a buzz with the teaser and the trailer of the upcoming film. The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film recently revealed the release date of the film. Here is when the Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer will release.

In the official trailer of Varane Avashyamund, the makers revealed that the movie would hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020. The upcoming movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Shobhana, and Suresh Gopi in the lead will also mark the acting debut of filmmaker Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan. The Anoop Sathyan directorial's trailer was released a few days back and clocked a million views in no time.

Check out the trailer of Varane Avashyamund:

Besides the upcoming movie, Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly working on multiple movies at present. The actor is reportedly shooting the final leg of Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Indrajith in the lead, will reportedly narrate the real-life story of Sukumaran Kurup. According to reports, Sukumaran Kurup was one of the notorious criminals of Kerala, who staged his death for ulterior motives.

Besides, Dulquer Salmaan has a slew of movies in kitty. Reportedly, the actor has Danish Renzu's Pashmeena, Ra Kartik's Vaan, Lal Jose's Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, among others. Meanwhile, the actor also is busy setting up his production house, Wayfarer Films. Interestingly, Wayfarer Films maiden movie release will be Varane Avashyamund.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)

