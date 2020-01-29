Dulquer Salmaan Unveils The Fourth Poster Of 'Varane Avashyamund', See Post

Popular South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan released the fourth poster of Varane Avashyamund. The poster, featuring Sobhana and Suresh Gopi, was released on Tuesday, January 28. The poster that comes days after the teaser of the film, seems to have struck a chord with the cine-goers.

Check out Varane Avashyamund's fourth poster:

The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Shobhana, Kalyani Priyadarshani, and Suresh Gopi in the lead, will mark the directorial debut of filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad's son Anoop Sathyan. The movie is slated to hit the marquee in the first week of February and said to be a tale of relationships and love. The film is been bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan himself under the banner of Wayfarer films.

Shobhana and Suresh Gopi all set to share the screen space after 14 years

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer will reportedly bring back the onscreen pair of Shobhana and Suresh Gopi together after a hiatus of 14 years. The two shared the screen last in 2005 for Jayaraj's Makalkku, but their best on screen performance remains to be Manichitrathazhu, where Shobhana played the role of Ganga and Suresh Gopi essayed the character of Nakulan. As the popular actors are reuniting, the admirers are having high hopes from the Dulquer Salmaan starrer.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy shooting for Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Indrajith in the lead, narrates the tale of a notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup. The posters of Dulquer Salmaan's look from Kurup was recently released by the makers. It has been receiving love and appreciation from moviegoers.

According to reports, Kurup is shot in exotic locations like Dubai among others. Interestingly, the movie will be produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)

