Dulquer Salmaan Took To His Instagram Handle To Thank His Supporters On Completing 8 Years

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has made his way to Bollywood with his hard work and dedication. The actor is son of Mammootty, who is known as the powerhouse of acting. It is also said that Dulquer Salmaan never took the support of his father to get roles in films. The young Mollywood actor made his debut with filmmaker Srinath Rajendran's action thriller Second Show. The film released back in 2012.

Just this afternoon, the actor took to his social media account to share his experience so far being in the film industry. Dulquer Salmaan also took an opportunity to thank his family, his friends and also his fans for all the love and support.

He captioned the post as: "It’s that time of the year again. An annual reminder of how I stepped into the wonderful magical world of cinema. Over the years I’ve become more secure as an actor and an individual and thereby having the courage to try a variety of roles and languages. I’m not as afraid anymore of taking chances.."

Not just Dulquer Salmaan but also many of his fans congratulated their favourite actor on completion of 8 years in the industry. The trend #8YearsOfDulquerism. Here is a look at some of the tweets by Dulquer Salmaan's fans.

The criminal. The most wanted. The one who has never been caught.



And if you think he will be Glorified, you are mistaken. Wait for it !!! 😎 #Kurup #8Yearsofdulquerism pic.twitter.com/sZ3mv9np9x — Dulquer Salmaan Trends (@TeamDTrends) February 2, 2020

With just 8 years of time span Mollywood ✅️

Kollywood ✅️

Bollywood ✅️

Tollywood ✅️



A pan indian sensation , heartthrob of south india , mollywood's crowdpuller

one and only @dulQuer 😊♥#8YearsOfDulquerism @rameshlaus @LMKMovieManiac @sri50 @Forumkeralam1 pic.twitter.com/dzW7u1CtIe — Dulquer Fans Club (@Dulquer_FC) February 2, 2020

