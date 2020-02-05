Dulquer Salmaan Pens Special Post For Yash, Says 'Waiting For Rockstar Rocky In KGF 2'

Dulquer Salmaan, who is known for his work in films like CIA, Charlie and Bangalore Days, is considered as one of the finest actors to have graced the Malayalam film Industry. Dulquer, who is currently gearing up for his next film Kurup, is also considered as a social media celebrity by fans and the actor often keeps his fans updated with posts and videos on social media. Recently, the actor posted a picture with KGF star, Yash which took the internet by storm.

Also Read | 'KGF' 2: Yash Creates Fan Frenzy During Shoot In Mysuru; Pics, Videos From Set Leak

Dulquer Salmaan shares an epic picture with KGF 2 star Yash

Dulquer Salmaan recently updated a picture with actor Yash. As seen in the picture shared by Dulquer, the two can be seen posing for a happy picture with Yash flaunting his signature moustache look. With the picture shared, Dulquer revealed that he was touched by the Yash's kindness and warm hospitality. Adding to the same, he also added that it was a pleasure to meet him and that he is fondly looking forward to his next meeting with Yash.

Also Read | 'KGF' 2: Yash Creates Fan Frenzy During Shoot In Mysuru; Pics, Videos From Set Leak

Here is what Dulqueer wrote: "When Kurup met Rocky Bhai! Such a fine gent. Was a real pleasure to meet you, bro. Touched by your kindness and warm hospitality! Looking forward to meeting you again on our next shed. And waiting for rockstar Rocky in KGF 2!". Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | KGF 2 New Poster Unveiled On Yash's Birthday; His Twitter Account Gets 'hacked With Love'

All about Yash's KGF

KGF 2 is one of the most popular action-drama entertainers of 2019. Starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, the movie is directed by Prashant Neel. Sanjay Dutt made his debut in the Kannada film industry with this film. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, KGF follows the story of blood-soaked land of Kolar Gold Fields' new overlord, Rocky, whose name strikes fear in the heart of his foes.

Also Read | Yash And Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2 Teaser To Release On January 8, 2020?

(Promo Image: Dulquer Salmaan and Yash Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.