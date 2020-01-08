KGF 2 New Poster Unveiled On Yash's Birthday; His Twitter Account Gets 'hacked With Love'

There were two surprises for Yash and his fans as he celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday. One was the makers unveiling the latest poster of his much-anticipated Kolar Gold Fields: Chapter 2. The other involved his Twitter account getting ‘hacked.’

No, the hacking was not done by some tech mastermind, it was only ‘hacked with love’ by his actor-wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Ayra. The duo posted a video on his official Twitter handle where they are baking a cake. While the little one is excited initially in the baking process, breaking an egg, skimming it and stirring the chocolate, later she starts enjoying it herself, dipping her hands into the bowl and delightfully tasting it.

Radhika says she bakes the cake every year but this time she had a 'chef' with her. As Ayra licks the cream, she even tells Yash that it’s unlikely he will get to eat his own cake. Terming themselves as Yash’s ‘biggest fans’, the duo wrote that they have taken over his account like they have taken over his life.

Here’s the post

Meanwhile, KGF 2 director Prashant Neel shared a new poster of the movie, in red filter, looking intense as Rocky Bhai, with the axe in his hand. Prashant wished him for his birthday while urging his fans to have a ‘great and safe birthday celebrations’.

Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday 🍾#RockyBecomesABrand



All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash⭐#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020

This is the second poster of KGF 2. The first one, where Yash is ‘rebuilding an empire’ was released on the one-year anniversary of the blockbuster KGF. KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt as Adheera.

