'KGF' 2: Yash Creates Fan Frenzy During Shoot In Mysuru; Pics, Videos From Set Leak

Even after the buzz generated over the release of the first look, fans of Yash and his hit Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) have not been able to contain their excitement. This was evident when the Kannada star shot for the movie recently in Mysuru. The excitement ensured that several pictures and videos from the shoot went viral immediately.

Yash created fan frenzy as he shot for KGF: Chapter 2 at the Global Education Center, Mysore. As the actor came out of his vanity van, fans cheered for him. Later, he also had his ‘Rocky Bhai’ swagger on point, dressed in a red jacket, like in the track Gali Gali from the first instalment.

Some even followed him when he was walking to the shoot location. Later, some of the videos from the shooting also surfaced where he is walking as the camera recorded his moves.

Here are the posts:

The first poster of KGF: Chapter 2 was unveiled on the one-year anniversary of KGF 1 on December 21. Yash was seen ‘rebuilding an empire’ as he pulled a log of wood with a group of men. Another new poster of the movie was launched on Yash’s birthday on January 8.

The movie is being directed by Prashant Neel. Sanjay Dutt playing the role of Adheera is among the other highlights of the movie. The release date has not been announced yet.

