'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson Rages Against Trump Amid Protests, Calls Out Lack Of Compassion

Dwayne Johnson has powerfully emoted that which has probably been on every American's mind since the death of George Floyd through a passionate video that he shared through his Instagram account earlier on Thursday. He has critiqued the US government's handling of the ongoing widespread protests against racism and discrimination on the basis of color across the country. The Jumanji star has blatantly called out POTUS Donald Trump by pointing out his 'lack of compassion' and not 'being there for US citizens during mass protests following the horrifying death of George Floyd.

Johnson aka The Rock has captioned the video with the words, "Where are you?" for President Trump who he has criticized for hiding while protests have been taking place right outside the White House in Washington D.C. He continued, " Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word - we got this - and together, change will happen."

"Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun. #normalizeequality #blacklivesmatter"

Have a look:

In the video, Dwayne echoed the sentiments and explained that while he’s not a politician, he is a father concerned about his children and the world they will live in. The 48-year-old actor said, "I am a man who is frustrated, I’m disappointed, I’m angry but I’m also doing my best to stay focused and as calm as I can possibly be in the pocket, to make the best decisions for my family and make the best decisions for our country."

Johnson also posted a photo last week with murdered civilian George Floyd's last words, “I can’t breathe,” along with a lengthy caption with his thoughts on the tragedy. “Where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality,” he wrote. “I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you.”

Have a look:

