DYK BTS' RM Had Sung A Daler Mehndi Song When He Was Just 14-years-old?

BTS' RM has become popular over the years for writing songs such as Waste It On Me and his songs with the boy band BTS. RM is extremely fond of Indian artists and he mentioned the same in an interview with Rolling Stone. Did you know BTS' RM had once sung Daler Mehndi's song? Take a look at which song he had sung when he was young.

Also Read | BTS' RM Loves Listening To 'refreshing' Ariana Grande's Songs While Working Out

BTS leader RM had sung Daler Mehndi's song when he was a teen

In the interview, RM mentioned that he had sung legendary bhangra star Daler Mehndi's song Tunak Tunak Tun when he was just 14 years old. He had often expressed his fascination for India and Indian artists. He added that it had become a massive hit when he was growing up in South Korea. RM added that India is very famous in Korea. They read about the country and saw its pictures in their textbooks. He learnt about many mysteries, fantasies, about the Taj Mahal and the beautiful people of India. He mentioned that he wishes that BTS plans a tour in India and hopes to visit the country soon. He added that there could be a chance that they would visit India soon.

Also Read | BTS' Jimin & V Officially Graduate From Global Cyber University; Read Details

RM's most popular songs

RM is known for his raps and for writing several songs. BTS' RM's songs such as Strange, Crying Over You and Timeless made him immensely popular. He has worked with artists such as Wale, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, Warren G, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Tiger JK, Primary, Honne, Steve Aoki and Lil Nas X. He has over 160 songs accredited to his name. His songs with BTS such as Boy with Luv, Fake Love, Don't Leave me, Dynamite and Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) [BTS Remix] are some of the major hits. He has also written several songs like Black Swan, Moon, Crying Over You and Inner Child.

Also Read | BTS's RM Achieves A Staggering Score In TOIEC Exam, Has Learned English All By Himself

BTS trivia

RM learnt English by watching the American sitcom FRIENDS.

RM's initial stands for Rap Monster and his real name is Kim Nam-joon.

Suga whose real name is Min Yoon-gi went by Gloss.

Jimin is the only BTS member who goes by his real name, unlike others who have a stage name.

BTS produces their own songs, from writing to composing to even editing, they do it all by themselves.

Also Read | BTS' RM Calls The ARMY As His 'salvation' On Two Year Anniversary Of His Mixtape Mono

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.