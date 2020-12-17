Emraan Hashmi Posts A Funny Video Of His Cat, Captions It 'Machli Jal Ki Rani Hai...'

Courtesy of the many roles and films that the actor has done over the period of his long career, Emraan Hashmi has built the reputation of a ‘ladies’ man’ in Bollywood. However, the fact that he is a complete family man in real life is also known to everyone. Quite a few posts on Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram are dedicated to his son and family, and the latest post of the actor filming a funny video of his pet cat can be counted among them as well. Have a look at the comic video of her cat that the actor has posted.

Emraan Hashmi posts a funny video of his cat

Coming as one of the rare home videos that Emraan Hashmi posts on his social media, the latest post on his Instagram post shows his pet cat looking at something that has grabbed its interest. The video shows his cat staring at the iPad screen which showed fishes swimming in the water. The cat kept staring at the screen with complete focus and the actor wasted no time to capture that moment one the camera. However, the cat did not react much to the ‘swimming fishes’ as many cats do in several such videos on social media.

Emraan Hashmi came up with a rather witty comment for the funny video in the caption in the post. He started his caption with the old saying that everyone must have heard in their childhood, “Machli jal ki raani hai…”, but the next line that he wrote is a line that he himself came up with; which says “Par billi badi sayani hai”. In a simple rhyme, he made a comic comment on his cat who did not react despite seeing ‘swimming fishes’ on the screen.

His fans seemed to be completely entertained and amused after watching the cat’s reaction. The commented on his post with all kinds of laughing emojis, after seeing the unusual home video of the actor. Emraan Hashmi has had a good run in his career in the past few years after giving hits like Badshaaho, Bard of Blood, Why Cheat India and more. His upcoming film projects include Mumbai Saga and Chehre.

