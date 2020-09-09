Park Bo Gum's Lookalike Gets Stormed By Negative Comments For Promoting Record Of Youth

Park Bo Gum has been a trending topic since the internet discovered his lookalike promoting Record of Youth. The fans seem disappointed to see the lookalike promoting Park Bo Gum’s upcoming series. He has been getting a lot of negative comments about the same. Read more to know about Park Bo Gum and his upcoming tv show, Record Of Youth.

Park Bo Gum's lookalike gets negative reviews from the actor's fans

Park Bo Gum’s lookalike, Min Seo recently got a lot of attention for his promotional video about Record Of Youth. He shared a video on his YouTube channel but the fans do not seem to appreciate it.

In the video, he said, that it's a tvN drama on Monday and Tuesday. He told viewers that they can watch it on Netflix, and asked them to do so. He clarified that while he's not in the show himself, he chose to make the video as a huge fan of Park Bo Gum. He added that he enjoys hearing that he looks like Park bo Gum and that he is good-looking. He isn't belittling Park Bo Gum nor trying to defame him, but only wants to follow him.

Further, he apologized for saying that he wasn't trying to follow him. A fan commented, “It's scary to see you suddenly promoting it as if you're starring in it". The fans certainly have not enjoyed this video and have been giving negative comments about the same.

More about Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum is a popular South Korean actor and singer. He gained mainstream popularity by acting in films and television series like Hello Monster, Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight and Encounter. He rose to fame very quickly and was even given the title of Actor of the Year by Gallup Korea. On August 31, 2020, he enlisted for the navy military band and took up the role of a cultural promotion soldier which is a part of his obligatory military service. His latest tv series, Record of Youth has been released on September 7, 2020, on tvN.

Park Bo Gum has been getting a lot of attention for his latest release, Park Bo Gum. The series was one of the most anticipated Korean show and has been directed by Ahn Gil-ho. The film stars some of the most popular faces of the industry including Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, Byeon Woo-seok and Kwon Soo-hyun. Currently, the makers released Season 1 for the show which consists of a total of 16 episodes.

