BTS’ V, Park Bo Gum Often ‘talk About Life’ With Veteran Actor Sung Dong Il; Watch Video

BTS fandom are aware of BTS’ V’s friendship within the industry. The singer is friends with Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Shik, Choi Woo Sik, SNSD’s Yoona and many more from the industry. The BTS member has often shared pictures hanging out with them on social media. However, during MBC’s recent interview show, veteran actor Sung Dong Il revealed that V, whose birth name is Kim Taehyung is close to him.

BTS' V, Park Bo Gum and Sung Dong Il's friendship

Sung Dong Il revealed during the Radio Star interview that BTS’ V often visits his house. There were times when Park Bo Gum also visited his house. He also revealed that as an elder, he has often given money as a gift (Korean tradition) on birthdays to Bo Gum. When the three of them are in the same room, Sung Dong Il revealed that he talks about life and learnings. He added that it is true that the age gap is huge, but Sung Dong Il loves to give advice to the two celebrities.

Sung Dong Il also added that BTS’ V absolutely adores his middle daughter Sung Bin. He often sends gifts to her. Most of them are edible items, says Sung. BTS’ V often bought Japanese food packages for his kids said Sung in the interview. Watch it here-

Hwarang cast

Sung Dong Il and BTS’ V became acquaintances on the set of drama Hwarang. In the drama, Sung had essayed the role of a Lord Kim Wi-hwa whereas V essayed the role of Han Sung in the historical drama. Apart from that BTS V and Sung often talk to each other over a call.

During one of his reality show trip to Hawaii, Sung met a young boy who was a BTS fan. On seeing the boy’s enthusiasm, Sung made a video call to V and let the keen fan talk to him. The fan was clearly ecstatic about the video call.

Sung Dong Il's drama list

On the professional front, Sung Dong Il has appeared in many dramas where he has essayed the role of a father or a fatherly figure. He has been in the industry since over a decade. He was seen in dramas such as Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart, The Legend of the Blue Sea and Hospital Playlist.

Promo Image Credits: Screen Grab Of MBC Radio Star, tvN official Instagram, Screen Grab of Boy With Luv

