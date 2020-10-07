'Record Of Youth' Stills Shows Park Seo Joon Take Stage Alongside Park Bo Gum; Fans React

Record of Youth drama is receiving a humble jump in viewers ratings as per Soompi and the drama manages to receive love from fans as well. Most of the credits go to the never-seen-before storyline. The show has had several cameo appearances of big names from the industry namely- Seo Hyun Jin, Sky Castle’s Kim Hye Won and the latest of which is Park Seo Joon.

Also Read | Park Bo Gum Gets Emotional As He Sings BTS' Song 'Tomorrow'

Record of Youth stills of Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Gum

Park Seo Joon’s cameo comes right when the drama hits the 10-episode mark and Sa Hey Hoon’s (Park Bo Gum) career taking off. The two actors were seen side by side in the latest episode. The set-up for his cameo was an award function where Sa Hye Joon, Won Hae Hyo (Byun Woo Seok) and Park Do Ha (Kim Gun Woo) are nominated for Best Actor’s Award in mini-series. In the reel story, Park Seo Joon is an established actor who graces the dice for presenting the award.

Check out the stills shared by the network-

Also Read | Park Bo Gum's Lookalike Gets Stormed By Negative Comments For Promoting Record Of Youth

Some more pictures of the actor Parl Bo Gum

Record of Youth's episodes so far

Park Seo Joon is essaying the short role of Park Min Su for the cameo. After airing the episodes, the network released stills from the drama which appealed to the fans of Park Seo Joon as well as Park Bo Gum. In the pictures, the actors are looking dapper as they were dressed for the occasion of an award show.

Record of Youth cast story

In the reel story, Park Min Su presents the award and later poses with the Sa Hye Joon, Won Hae Hyo for a picture as well. The clips were shared by the fans as they found the stills ‘adorable’. What makes the cameo special is that Seo Joon and Bo Gum share Itaewon Class connection, which was Seo Joon’s last drama. Towards the 16th episode of Itaewon Class, Bo Gum had made a short but numbing appearance. Fans absolutely loved his cameo.

Check out some fan reactions over this short on-screen interaction of the actors-

Also Read | 'Record Of Youth' Drama To Witness 'Itaewon Class' Actor Park Seo Joon's Cameo Soon?

Park Seo Joon & Park Bo Gum juntinhos! pic.twitter.com/LnMJ2CVmi8 — Doramas Brasil (@doramasbra) October 6, 2020

Also Read | Record Of Youth’s Park Seo Joon Cameo Teaser Creates Buzz Among Viewers

oh to be in between park seo joon & park bo gum ðŸ˜©#RecordOfYouth #RecordOfYouthEP9 pic.twitter.com/IrteaVm6Ns — nunerz (@raysuntea) October 5, 2020

Image Credits: TVN Official Instagram

Promo Image Credits:TVN Official Instagram and Park Seo Joon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.