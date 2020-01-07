K Pop Break-ups That Shook The Industry Over The Years. Read Here

The k-pop world has some rare couples who are still thriving. As there have been instances when the idols have dated beyond their contract restrictions and fans. Here is a list of break-ups in the k-pop world.

EXO’s Kai and f(x)’s Krystal

Kai and Krystal are one of the most successful idols in the k-pop industry. However, the two did not last long as a couple. They also had a couple of name 'Kaistal' but their relationship faced flak and negative criticisms from fans. They broke up after dating for almost a year.

Eddy Kim and Girl’s Day’s Sojin

Sojin and Eddy Kim dated in the year 20176 between June to December. The two had a beautiful relationship but parted ways due to work commitments and fan speculations. The entertainment companies of both the idols confirmed their separation news in December 2017.

EXO’s Kai and BLACKPINK’s Jennie

EXO’s Kai and BLACKPINK’s Jennie news broke the internet in 2019. They lasted for only four months after reportedly breaking up due to their busy schedules. The power couple unexpectedly did not last long.

Suzy and Lee Dong Wook

Suzy is one of the most sought after idol and also k-drama actor. She dated Lee Dong Wook, a popular actor and singer. However, their secret relationship ended within four to five months. The entertainment companies released a statement regarding their breakup, stating that they have work commitments and cannot make time for each other.

G.Soul and former Miss A’s Min

Initially, good friends Soul and Min dated for only six months. Their entertainment agency JYP released a statement of the end of their relationship. Some fans expressed that G.Soul ended his relationship due to his mandatory military service.

