FabFitFun Spoilers: FabFitFun Back With Its Spring Collection, Details Inside

FabFitFun is back with another promising program this year. Ever since the announcement, the program has become the topic of discussion on the Internet, making many fans restless in anticipation. Here are some spoilers of the latest customisation.

FabFitFun Spring 2021 Full Spoilers

FabFitFun is a seasonal subscription box that contains a list of popular products of beauty, fitness, accessories, home decor and many more at only $200. The products given are at random unless you're a select member to encourage discoverability in the Apparel Industry but the products are also returnable if the consumers are not fond of it. Many popular brands like Yumi Kim, Zoë Ayla, Grace & Stella, Coola, Michael Kors among others are affiliated with this program.

Before heading to the customisation boxes, let us go through the Select Membership that was mentioned earlier.

The FabFitFun Select Membership allows customers to select their items at an even cheaper cost than the seasonal subscription done for the program. The Select membership is for $189 one time charge while the Seasonal or Annual membership ranges from anywhere between $50 to $180 excluding shipping charges. If you're one to move without commitments, Seasonal Membership will be ideal for you.

Also Read - How To Use FaceApp For The Viral 'Gender Swap' Challenge; Here's A Step-by-step Guide

Also Read - Cardi B Goes On A Twitter Rant About Her Acne; Kehlani Comes To The Rescue; Details Inside

FabFitFun Spring 2021 Customisation 1

As per Money After Graduation, the 1st customisation box will be valued between $40 to $150. Users can also opt for add-ons, which is a great way to get a product of your choice at discount. The box may contain the following items -

alice + olivia Daisy Print Duffel Bag ($150 value)

Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Rejuvenating Moisturizer ($98 USD / $128 CAD at Sephora)

Short Stories LED Indoor Planter ($60 value) & True Leaf Market Italian Large Leaf Basil Seeds ($2.49 value)

Monroé Classique Watch in Sunburst Solérose ($135 value)

Jenni Kayne Water Hyacinth Tray with Cutout Handles ($45 value)

Tech Candy® UV Sanitizing Bed ($60 value – currently sold out)

Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Face Mask & Mini Watermelon Brightening Face Serum ($44 value)

Shoshanna Umbrella ($40 value)

CALPAK Set of 3 Packing Cubes in Sorbet ($40 value)

FabFitFun Spring 2021 Customisation 2

The second box will be valued between $35 to $62. Users can also opt for add-ons, which is a great way to get a product of your choice at discount. It contains the following items -

Our Place Lunchbox ($35 value)

Billion Dollar Brows 6pc Pro Brush Essentials Kit ($62 value)

Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil ($49 USD / $64 CAD at Sephora)

Splendid Faux Fur Slippers in Pink ($48 value)

Gaiam Ultimate Core Toning Kit ($50 value)

Steel Mill & Co. To-Do Planning Bundle ($45 value)

MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Lipstick Duo ($42 value)

FabFitFun Spring 2021 Customisation 3

The third and fourth boxes are often the popular choices of first-time customers who like to play it safe. This box comprises of 5 items and is priced between $35 to $85. Users can also opt for add-ons, which is a great way to get a product of your choice at discount. Here is the list of items along with their dollar value.

alice + olivia Reversible Bucket Hat ($85 value)

Bloomingville Woven Seagrass Coasters ($35 value)

Joy Dravecky Chloe Ring ($75 value)

Gloss Moderne Clean Luxury Hair Masque ($55 value)

Verso Skincare Super Eye Serum ($65 value)

FabFitFun Spring 2021 Customisation 4

The following box and list are applicable for Annual Subscribers only. Users can also opt for add-ons, which is a great way to get a product of your choice at discount. As per Money After Graduation, the box is priced between $25 to $45 and contains -

Sorbus Makeup Organizer ($30 value)

AHAVA Refreshing Cleansing Gel ($24 value)

Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar ($38 USD / $50 CAD at Sephora)

Lark & Ives Hair Scarf Bundle ($30 value)

Grown Alchemist Body Cream – Mandarin, Rosemary Leaf ($26 USD / $32 CAD at Holt Renfrew)

ELEMIS Papaya Enzyme Peel ($45 value)

FabFitFun Spring 2021 Customisation 5

Lastly, the fifth box that is also only applicable for Annual Subscribers is priced between $20 to $40. Users can also opt for add-ons, which is a great way to get a product of your choice at discount. The box contains the following items -

PÜR™ Cosmetics Iconic Glow Illuminating Face & Body Dry Oil ($28 value)

Camp Collection Dip Dye Market Tote ($25 value)

Cocofloss Tropical Trio ($28 USD / $36 CAD at Chapters Indigo)

Summer & Rose Rose Tweezer with Pouch ($20 value)

H Halston Aloe Infused Gel Lined Socks & Pumice Stone ($40 value)

Also Read - How Does Fitbit Track Sleep? Understanding How The Sleep Tracking System Works

Also Read - Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Accuses Him Of Bruising Her & Carving 'A' Into Her Skin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.