Mammootty Shares An Intriguing First Look Poster Of 'The Priest'; See Pic

The Malayalam superstar Mammootty already has three projects lined up for this year. The actor is currently busy promoting his latest film, Shylock, which is set to release on January 23, 2020. His second project of 2020 titled, One, is also in its post-production phase.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently working on his third film of the year titled, The Priest. While not much is known about The Priest, fans got a glimpse of what to expect from the film when the actor shared the first look poster for it on social media.

Mammootty shares the first look poster for The Priest on social media, fans are intrigued by the actor's new look

Also Read | Mammootty shares new poster, teasers of upcoming film Shylock

Recently, Mammootty shared the first look poster for his upcoming film The Priest on social media. The actor's massive fan following was truly intrigued by his never before seen look. In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing a pain brown priest's robes.

Also Read | Mamangam should be seen by non-Malayalam audiences, says superstar Mammootty

He is sitting on the ground while reading a book (presumably the bible) with utmost concentration. Right behind him on the left is a massive cross. Far in the background, one can see the tower of a church.

The sombre look of the poster promises a serious and hard-hitting film that is sure to showcase Mammootty's acting prowess. Below is the poster for The Priest that was shared by the actor online.

Also Read | Mammootty's 'Peranbu' tops IMDb's Indian films list, beats 'Gully Boy' and 'Uri'

Unveiling the first look poster of my new movie @ThePriestMovie pic.twitter.com/RBnyOZNnbP — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 12, 2020

Alongside Mammootty, the movie will also feature Manju Warrier as the female lead. The Priest is the first film where these two actors will be seen on the big screen together.

However, according to insider reports, while Manju will be playing a prominent role, she might not have any scenes alongside Mammootty. The Priest is directed by the debutant director Jofin T Chacko and is touted to be a thriller.

Also Read | Mammootty in 2020: 'One', 'Shylock', and other much-awaited movies of the Malayalam star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.