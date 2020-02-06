Fans Mourn Miss Shefali, Kolkata's First Cabaret Dancer

Kolkata’s first cabaret dancer Arati Das, popularly known by her stage name Miss Shefali, passed away on Thursday morning (February 6). Arati was 77-years-old. She was reportedly undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. She breathed her last at her Sodepur residence at around 6:00 am.

Miss Shefali was fondly referred to as the ‘Queen and Cabaret’ and was synonymous with cabaret dance in Kolkata. According to numerous reports, she was the star attraction of the city’s nightlife in the 1960s and 70s. She has mesmerised many celebrities, right from Tollywood star Uttam Kumar to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan with her performance.

ALSO READ: Tyler G From ABC Show 'Bachelorette' Passes Away Due To Drug Overdose

It has been reported that she belonged to a very financially weak family. She reportedly started dancing at Firpo’s hotel at the age of 12 to support her family financially. Miss Shefali in late years appeared in a few Bengali movies. She was a part of Satyajit Ray directed films Seemabaddha and Pratidwandi.

Last year, Bollywood actor Konkona Sen Sharma had announced that she plans to direct a web series based on the life of the legendary dancer Miss Shefali. The web series will not only depict her life but will also talk about the political environment in West Bengal in the 60s as well as the 70s. Miss Shefali in her old age suffered a monetary crisis. Arati Das hails from East Bengal which is now Bangladesh. She was the youngest amongst three sisters and was from a refugee family. She has penned down an autobiography, which was titled Sandhya Raater Shefali, which means Shefali of the Evenings and Nights.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Committed Suicide, Confirms Police After Post-mortem Report

Fan mourn

Miss Shefali's fans have claimed that the news has left them in a state of shock. Many said that her work will not be forgotten and that she leaves behind a great legacy. Fans took to social media and stated that she used to set the stage on fire with her performance and that they will miss her.

She is no more, but her works will remain forever #RIPMissShefali #MissShefali pic.twitter.com/XYytC6MQRd — Rahul Bej (@RahulBej) February 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Ritu Nanda Passes Away; Neetu Kapoor Shares A Condolence Post For Her Sister-in-law

Miss Shefali was not just the first cabaret dancer of Kolkata but was also a performer. May her soul rest in peace. #Queenofcabaret#MissShefali #CabaretDancer — Sarfaraj Nawaj (@snawaj66) February 6, 2020

Miss Shefali was not just the first cabaret dancer of Kolkata who set the party stage on fire but was also a performer, who fought poverty as a refugee and established herself. She died this morning, leaving behind a legacy of a woman who fought her way through #missshefali — indrajitsen (@indrasenspeaks) February 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Death: Wife Audrey Dolhen Says He Was Not Serious About His Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.