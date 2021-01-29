'KGF Chapter 2' Trends On Twitter Ahead Of Release Date Announcement, Fans Excited

Ahead of the major announcement about the release date of the upcoming magnum opus KGF Chapter 2, the excited fans could not hold on to their happiness and started trending the hashtag #KGF Chapter 2' on Twitter. Showering their love on the upcoming update regarding the film, netizens flocked to social media and were quick enough to share posters of the film and the lead actor Yash who will be seen mesmerising all with his role as Rocky.

Fans trend KGF Chapter 2 ahead of release date announcement

One of the users shared a poster of the film that mentioned the release date announcement on January 29 at 6:32 pm. The user expressed his excitement over the great news and wrote, “Not only fans Whole Bollywood Big films was waiting for this update to do not clash with their movies.” Another user who could not hold on to the happiness wrote, “History awaits.” A fan page of Yash also shared similar sentiments and wrote, “This will be huge. Announcement of the year. KGF Chapter 2 release date announcement.” Another fan page of the actor showered their love on the news shared by the makers and wrote, “The Most Awaited Indian Movie KGF Chapter 2 Release Date Announcement Today At 6:32 pm.”

The good news was shared by actor Sanjay Dutt who will be seen playing the antagonist Adheera in the film. Sanjay took to his Instagram story and shared the poster of the film while revealing the good news. He shared the poster that gave a glimpse of the dark world that awaits to be unveiled soon on January 29. He wrote, “The promise will be kept! KGF Chapter 2 release date announcement today at 6:32 pm.”

Earlier, the team finished shooting the climax sequence of Prashanth Neel’s directorial film KGF: Chapter 2. The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster KGF starring Yash in the lead. The scale of the second installment has been notched up in the second installment to match its performance-wise where the cast and crew have worked relentlessly for the past few months. Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Yash, the film will also feature actress Raveena Tandon essaying the character of Ramika Sen.

