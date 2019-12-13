Filmfare Nominations For South: Ram Charan And Samantha Akkineni To Win Big?

It is not a hidden fact that the South Indian film industry has been churning out some impeccable quality of cinema along with some remarkable performances. Like every year, the Filmfare Awards this year will be celebrating the best of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. The event will be held in Chennai on December 21, 2019. Amongst the Telugu nominations, the Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthi Suresh-starrer Mahanati won big as it grabbed the nominations in the Best Director, Best Film, Best Actor, and the Best Actress categories. The Tamil nominations are seeing the Vijay Sethupati and Trisha-starrer 96 grabbing all the top spots in the nominations. Here is looking at the nomination list for this year

Telugu

Best Actor (Male)

Ram Charan (Rangasthalam)

Vijay Devarakonda (Geetha Govindam)

Mahesh Babu (Bharath Ane Nenu)

Dulqer Salman (Mahanati)

Jr Ntr (Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava)

Best Actor (Female)

Samantha Akkineni (Rangasthalam)

Rashmika Mandanna (Geetha Govindam)

Keerthi Suresh (Mahanati)

Anushka Shetty (Bhaagamathie)

Pooja Hegde (Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava)

Aditi Rao Hydari (Sammohanam)

Best Director

Sukumar (Rangasthalam)

Parasuram (Geetha Govindam)

Nag Ashwin (Mahanati)

Maha Venkatesh (C/O Kancharlapalem)

Indraganti Mohana Krishna (Sammohanam)

Koratala Siva (Bharat Ane Nenu)

Best Film

Rangasthalam

Geetha Govindam

Mahanati

C/O Kancharapalem

Sammohanam

Bharat Ane Nenu

Tamil

Best Actor (Male)

Aravind Samy (Chekka Chivantha Vaanam)

Dhanush (Vada Chennai)

Jayam Ravi (Adangamaru)

Vijay (Sarkar)

Vijay Sethupathi (96)

Best Actor (Female)

Aishwarya Rajesh (Kanaa)

Jyotika (Kaatrin Mozhi)

Nayantara (Kolamavu Kokila)

Sai Pallavi (Maari 2)

Trisha (96)

Best Director

Mani Rathnam (Chekka Chivantha Vaanam)

Mari Selvaraj (Pariyerum Perumal)

A R Murugadoss (Sarkar)

Prem Kumar (96)

Ram Kumar (Ratsasan)

Vetrimaran (Vada Chennai)

Best Film

96

Chekka Chivanda Vaanam

Pariyerum Perumal

Ratsasan

Sarkar

Vada Chennai

KGF has won big in the Kannada nominations

The Kannada film industry saw the blockbuster film KGF winning big during the nominations. It saw a nomination on the Best Film category. Prashanth Neel and Yash received a nomination in the Best Director and the Best Actor category respectively. The Joju George starrer Joseph was seen getting prominence in the nomination list from the Kannada film industry.

