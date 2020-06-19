Flipkart's 'Kya Bolti Public' Season 2 Kicks Off With Maniesh Paul As Host

After a successful run of season 1, Flipkart is back with the next season of ‘India’s biggest poll game show’, Kya Bolti Public with Maniesh Paul as the host on June 19. Announcing the show on popular demand, it delivers the responses to some of the nation’s most contested questions with a unique format of its own including one-liners, audience poll entries among other methods. The topics can range from Bollywood to sports and have proven to be ‘ultimate entertainer’ to put an end to household debates for the viewers on Flipkart Video.

India ka biggest poll game show #KyaBoltiPublic is back on @flipkartvideo! Batao janta ki soch aur jeeto lakhon har roz! pic.twitter.com/MMrgVmjbvM — Flipkart (@Flipkart) June 19, 2020

Maniesh Paul, who was also the host in season 1 has deemed the experience as “unique”. Moreover, amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus contagion, the actor has done the entire show from home without receiving any assistance. He also lauded Flipkar Video for coming up with a “simple yet encouraging” format for Kya Bolti Public and the engagement from the public has also been overwhelming.

Maniesh Paul said, “‘Kya Bolti Public’ has been such a unique experience for me. It was the first time I was shooting and hosting a show from home without any elaborate setup and I can’t believe that we’re already back for season 2.”

“Flipkart Video has created such a simple yet engaging format and the response from the public has been overwhelming. I am looking forward to yet another successful season and I can’t wait to find out ‘Kya Bolti Public’?”, he added.

After the successful first edition of #KyaBoltiPublic, Flipkart Video with your favourite host @ManishPaul03 is back with season 2 on June 19th. Ab guess karo India ki pasand aur jeeto laakhon ke prizes only on @flipkartvideo on the Flipkart App. pic.twitter.com/OoOwDnukyL — Flipkart (@Flipkart) June 18, 2020

How to play ‘Kya Bolti Public’

The entire season has panned out for a month with new episodes rolling out each day. However, it will be available for the viewers for only 24 hours. There will be a set of five “exciting” questions for the poll-based game show and to participate, the viewers will choose at least two of them. What makes Kya Bolti Public more unique is that there is no right or wrong answer to the question but it would depend on what the majority chooses, implying “India’s most popular choice”. Moreover, the viewers also get the chance to win huge prizes and the ap[roiacjh is “truly democratic”. Every participant who selects the ‘popular vote’ will secure a prize that also includes gift vouchers worth rupees one lakh every day.



Image: @Flipkart/Twitter

