Flipkart Sale June 19: Bumper Offers On IPhone, Samsung, Micromax Phones

The Flipkart big saving days sale is here as the e-commerce website is offering heavy discounts on Indian mobile phones. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations, the Flipkart sale 2020 has been giving mega discounts on products such as mobile phones, laptops, and television sets. Here are some of the best Flipkart offers on mobile phones to take advantage of in the Flipkart mobile sale before the phones get sold out.

Apple iPhone SE

In Flipkart mobile sale, the e-commerce company is offering this phone at a price of Rs 42,500. The features of the phone include a 64 GB ROM. The phone has 4.7 inches Full HD display and 12MP rear camera with 7 MP front camera. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Rs 3600 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)

Rs 1500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)

Flat Rs30 discount on first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value Rs 750/

Flat Rs 75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above Rs10,000/-

Micromax Canvas Infinity

In Flipkart mobile sale, the e-commerce company is offering this phone at a price of Rs 10,500. The features of the phone include a 3GB RAM and 32GM ROM. The phone has 5.7 inches Full HD display and 13MP rear camera with 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 2900 mAh polymer battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Instant 5% savings on Citi Credit and debit cards.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

EMI â‚¹875/month. Standard EMI also available

Samsung Galaxy A51

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 25,999 to Rs 25,250 as part of the Flipkart mobile sale. The features of the phone include a 6GB RAM and 128GM ROM which is expandable up to 512 GB. The phone has 6.4 inches Full HD display and 48+12+5+5 MP rear camera with 32 MP front camera. The phone has a 4000 mAH battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

5% Instant Savings on Citi Credit and Debit Cards.

Flat Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value Rs750/

Flat Rs75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above Rs10,000/-

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

