Flipkart Sale On June 16: Bumper Offers On Samsung, Infinix Mobile Phones And Acer Laptops

The Flipkart June Sale is here as the e-commerce website is offering heavy discounts on electronics among other items. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations, the Flipkart sale 2020 has been giving mega discounts on products like mobile phones, laptops, and television sets, among others. Here are some of the best Flipkart offers on mobile phones to take advantage of before they get sold out.

Asus VivoBook S Series Core i5 8th Gen

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart is offering a heavy discount on this laptop. The price of this laptop has been slashed down from Rs 68,990 to Rs 49,990. The laptop has an 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The laptop also has a 14-inch Ultra Slim Full HD Anti-glare Display. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

5% Instant Savings on Citi Credit and Debit Cards.

Flat â‚¹30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value â‚¹750/

Flat â‚¹75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above â‚¹10,000/-

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Read Also | Google Stadia Now Compatible With Recent OnePlus Smartphones

Infinix Note 5 Stylus

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 16,999 to Rs 10,999 as part of the Flipkart mobile sale. The features of the phone include a 6GB RAM and 64GM ROM which is expandable up to 128GB. The phone has 5.93 inches Full HD display and 16MP rear camera with 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 4000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Instant 5% savings on Citi Credit and debit cards.

Flat Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value Rs 750/.

Flat Rs 75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above Rs 10,000/-

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Read Also | IOS 13.5.1 Issues Have Stopped Users From Updating Their Device; Know All The Major Issues

Samsung Galaxy A51

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 25,999 to Rs 25,250 as part of the Flipkart mobile sale. The features of the phone include a 6GB RAM and 128GM ROM which is expandable up to 512 GB. The phone has 6.4 inches Full HD display and 48+12+5+5 MP rear camera with 32 MP front camera. The phone has a 4000 mAH battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

5% Instant Savings on Citi Credit and Debit Cards.

Flat â‚¹30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value â‚¹750/

Flat â‚¹75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above â‚¹10,000/-

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Read Also | Motorola One Fusion Plus Launch On Flipkart: Check Out Time, Date, Price & More

Read Also | When Is OnePlus 8 Pro Sale On Amazon? Learn About Oneplus 8 Pro Sale Date In India

Image credits: Flipkart Instagram