Flipkart Sale June 17: Exciting Offers On Micromax, Yu, And XOLO Mobile Phones

The Flipkart June Sale is here as the e-commerce website is offering heavy discounts on Indian mobile phones. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations, the Flipkart sale 2020 has been giving mega discounts on products such as mobile phones, laptops, and television sets. Here are some of the best Flipkart offers on Indian mobile phones to take advantage of Flipkart mobile sale before the phones get sold out.

Micromax Canvas Infinity

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

In Flipkart mobile sale, the e-commerce company is offering this phone at a price of Rs 10,500. The features of the phone include a 3GB RAM and 32GM ROM. The phone has 5.7 inches Full HD display and 13MP rear camera with 16 MP front camera. The phone has a 2900 mAh polymer battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Instant 5% savings on Citi Credit and debit cards.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

EMI â‚¹875/month. Standard EMI also available

Yu Yureka Black

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India has slashed down to Rs 9,999 from Rs 10,999. The features of the phone include a 4GB RAM and 32GM ROM. The phone has 5 inches Full HD display and 13MP rear camera with 8 MP front camera. The phone has a 3000 mAh polymer battery. Flipkart offers include an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Yu Yureka 2

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

In Flipkart sale 2020, the prices have been slashed down by the e-commerce company from Rs 13,999 to Rs 12,299. The features of the phone include a 4GB RAM and 64GM ROM. The phone has 5.5 inches Full HD display and 16MP rear camera with 8 MP front camera. The phone has a 3930 mAh polymer battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

XOLO ERA 3X

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India is offering this phone at a price of Rs 8,499. The features of the phone include a 3GB RAM and 16GM ROM. The phone has 5-inch Full HD display and 13MP rear camera with 13 MP front camera. The phone has a 3000 mAh polymer battery. Flipkart is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Image credits: Flipkart