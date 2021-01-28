Sana Khan Bashes Unnamed Man For Making Negative Videos On Her, Feels Heartbroken

Former actor Sana Khan took to her Instagram to share a note for an unnamed user who made a highlight of her past life. In the note, she addressed that she has been patient with all the negativity on the Internet but one user took it to another level. She expressed that she is heartbroken by this act. Read further to know what Sana Khan's Instagram post says.

Sana Khan's Instagram Post

While she addressed about how heartbroken she feels, she also wrote a long note in her caption. She expressed that she will not name the person but whatever that person has done to her is evil. She further wrote that if one cannot be supportive then they should be quiet and nice. She added that there's no need to put someone in depression because of such ruthless and hard comments and make them feel guilty of their past.

She concluded with, "Sometimes u repent n move on but there are some like me who at times think I wish I could go back in time n change few things. Please be nice n let people change with time".

The comment section is filled with her fans asking her to be strong. Some users asked her to ignore them and not let them affect her. Check it out.

(Image credit: Sana Khan's Instagram Post)

Sana Khan's Husband

In October 2020, Sana Khan announced that she is all set to quit the show business. In the very next month, she married Surat-based Saiyad Anas. She even took to her Instagram to share pictures of their wedding and honeymoon in Kashmir too. Sana Khan's husband is a Surat-based businessman who met the actor in 2017 in Mecca. Check out Sana Khan's photos.

In 2020, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis were in news for their breakup. The actor accused the choreographer of cheating on her with multiple girls. She took to her Instagram story to share the details of the same. She stated that he used to blackmail her and has also beat her up. After several accusations, Melvin did not comment anything but uploaded a cryptic message on his Instagram. Check it out.

Sana Khan's career

Sana Khan has appeared in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. She has appeared in movies like Bombay to Goa, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Jai Ho, Climax, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and many more. She was also a part of a reality show Bigg Boss season 6 in 2012.

