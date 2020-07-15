Unseen Pic Of The Day: Anita Hassanandani Looks Gorgeous As A South Indian Bride

Television actress Anita Hassanandani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rohit Reddy on October 18, 2013. The actress was in a courtship with the Goa-based investment banker for two years before they decided to get married. Rohit Reddy now works from Mumbai and is often seen posting pictures with his gorgeous wife. Recently, some unseen pictures from their wedding had gone viral on social media. Check out Rohit Reddy and Anita Hasanandani’s photos from the wedding.

Anita Hassanandani's photos

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got hitched in Goa in a beautiful South Indian wedding ceremony. It has been revealed that the couple got married on a Sunday, and they had a wedding reception on the same day. Anita Hassanandani‘s friends from the television industry were part of her lavish wedding.

In the pictures that have gone viral, Anita Hassanandani can be seen wearing a white coloured sari with a red coloured border. The actor wore a matching red coloured blouse and some pearl jewellery to complete the look. She also wore a gold necklace as well as a gold waistband. She tied her hair up and wore a maang. She completed the look by securing her hair tightly in a bun with white coloured flowers around it.

Anita Hassanandani wore many red and golden coloured bangles in both hands as she walked down the aisle under a red coloured cloth. In the pictures that have gone viral, Anita Hassanandani’s husband is seen looking dapper in a Sherwani. The couple is seen walking around the sacred fire as well as following all the rituals of the wedding.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s Sangeet ceremony was held a day prior in which television actress Kishwar Merchant and her then-boyfriend Suyyash were seen showing off their dancing skills. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, as well as television actresses Shweta Salve and Meghna Naidu, also attended the Sangeet ceremony and the couple’s wedding. When Anita Hassanandani was previously asked what she liked about her husband, she said she likes his 'cute dimples' and his 'well-toned physique'. She went on to say that he is a 'genuine as well as an honest guy'.

It has been revealed that Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy used to go to the same gym where Rohit first spotted her and was smitten by her beauty. Rohit Reddy approached Anita after they met again outside a pub. Rohit Reddy claims that he did not know that Anita Hassanandani was a television actor when he first approached her.

Rohit Reddy revealed that when he decided he wanted to marry Anita, he approached her mother who did not have any issues with their relationship. He also stated that Anita’s friends were quite supportive of the decision and with the approval of both their families they got married in 2013. It has also been revealed that Anita Hassanandani had her husband’s initials inked in her wrist as a gift for him on their first wedding anniversary.

