'Tell Me Your Secrets' Trailer Will Leave You Wanting For More; Check Detailed Review

Tell Me Your Secrets' trailer has finally been released by the makers of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video Original thriller/drama series. The short video presentation gives the viewers a rough idea regarding Tell Me Your Secrets plot and how the cast will prove to be instrumental in taking the story forward. The freshly-released Tell Me Your Secrets trailer gives its viewers enough in terms of what one can expect from the series, while also managing to maintain a fair amount of mystery regarding the character arc and fate of each and every individual Tell Me Your Secrets cast member. The trailer can be found below.

Also Read: 'Invincible' Release Date On Amazon Prime Video Out With First Footage; Check Out

Tell Me Your Secrets trailer:

Thoughts on the trailer

Also Read: Where Is 'ME' From Amazon Prime Video Logo? Tinder Joins The Banter

The trailer of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video original thriller series supposedly tells the story of what appears to be a serial murderer who is clearly on a spree, leaving a trail of cadavers and blood splatter in unexpected places. The hunt for the individual - or the supernatural entity - is exactly what will drive the Tell Me Your Secrets plot forward. The trailer is engaging, gripping and feels like it has come out of a real and raw place, in terms of the direction and the individual performances. The intrigue-inducing trailer clearly defines what part will each actor be seen playing in the upcoming series, but, it does not delve too much into any of the other aspects of the series. The decision has been presumably taken consciously in order to avoid giving too much away ahead of its streaming debut on February 19. The trailer suggests that the thriller/supernatural series may not be for the faint-hearted. The upcoming 10-part-long original series stars the likes of Chiara Aurelia, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman and Enrique Murciano, to name a few. Further details regarding the person who directed it, the music composer and supporting cast are yet to be revealed by the makers of the same.

Also Read: 'Tandav' Cast: List Of All Actors And Their Characters In This Amazon Prime Video Series

As the trailer above says, the series is from executives who were responsible for bringing a show like Big Little Things to life. From that, one can possibly infer that spillage of intimate details may also be one of the drivers of the plot. However, the makers are yet to confirm, deny or comment on any of the theories and impressions that the short feature presentation gives out.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Gets OTT Release; '#MasterOnPrime' Takes Over Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.