'Funny Boy' Trailer Will Take You On A Riveting Ride With A 'grand Diva' Not To Mess With

The trailer of drama film Funny Boy recently released and has taken social media by storm. The movie is an adaptation of Shyam Selvadurai’s 1994 novel of the same name. The film has been made by Deepa Mehta and is the official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Funny Boy Trailer review

The trailer depicts that Funny Boy is a coming of age film revolving around a boy named Arjie. The trailer shows how the young boy is made fun of for being ‘girly’ by his family, friends and society. However, his mother supports him and gives him the strength to accept himself.

As the trailer progresses, Arjie continues to face difficulties and is bullied because of his sexual preferences. The trailer further shows how the growing tension between minority Tamils and the majority Sinhalese in Sri Lanka has turned violent. The trailer gives a glimpse of how Arjie and his family deals with situations amid the political furore that has turned friends into enemies.

It will further explore how Arjie’s life turns out to be as his family and society refuses to accept hsi sexual preferences. Shots in between the trailer read “Love An Act Of War”. The zest with which dialogues in the trailer like, "Don't mess with the grand diva" have been delivered are moving.

What works for Deepa Mehta's Funny Boy trailer?

The film score created by Oscar-winning composer Howard Shore is compelling and takes one on an emotional roller coaster that Arjie is on. The turmoil of a mother to let his child do what makes him happy and to protect her family is deeply moving. The montages of scenes from the drama film leave one intrigued about the upcoming film.

Details about the film

The film stars Arush Nand and Brandon Ingram in the character of Arjie. The film has been created by Deepa Mehta, credited for trilogy films, Fire, Earth and Water and the score has been created by scar winning Howard Shore. The film will release on December 10 in select theatres and on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

Watch Funny Boy trailer

