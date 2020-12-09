Satan Match Commercial Leaves Fans In Splits, Find Out Who Plays Satan In It

The Satan Match commercial has taken over the internet ever since it was released on December 2. A series of commercials were released for match.com featuring Satan himself along with his lover being none other than the year 2020 itself. The commercial has left fans in the split as it gets hilarious by the minute. However, it is still unclear who is the actor playing Satan. Find out, “Who plays Satan in the Satan Match commercial?”

There’s a match for everyone. Including Satan and 2020. Not everything is bad on this website. pic.twitter.com/GKa9Qcu3cs — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) December 3, 2020

I can't stop watching it and god it just gets better each time.

It debatably peaks at the pun on Satan refusing to enter the church. XD pic.twitter.com/bnIgZC8tj3 — Critique (@_Critique) December 3, 2020

I am DED at that match commercial where Satan and the year 2020 match and fall in love 🤣 that’s some good marketing — Nani Gee (@LoveTheCurlsss) December 8, 2020

New Match Commercial

Who plays Satan in the Match commercial?

The Satan Match commercial features a match made in hell, as the pair of Satan and 2020 meet in Central Park and later on undertake some adventures in an empty sports stadium, a movie theatre and other public areas which are devoid of people. As all of us are at home, under quarantine, thanks to COVID-19. The foxy duo steals toilet paper from a public washroom. And the commercial ends with them sitting on a park bench overlooking a stunning bridge and saying, “I wish the year never ends,” as they watch burning meteors plummet from the sky.

Satan doesn’t do a lot of speaking in the commercial, and the actor portraying him is obviously pretty heavily disguised. However, a report in Distractify has revealed that Satan is played by none other than Aaron Reed. While the large horns and spooky claws featured on Satan in the commercial are not real, but it looks like his muscles are 100 per cent authentic. The casting team made sure to feature a legit bodybuilder for the role. His Instagram bio states that Aaron is actually the world’s tallest bodybuilder at 6' 7". He weighs 315 lbs.

The Match Devil commercial is produced by actor Ryan Reynolds's production company Maximum Effort, the commercial reached over 3 million views on YouTube. A follow-up commercial was released by Maximum Effort, which features Satan and 2020 answering questions about how they met and how their relationship is going. It is as hilarious as the first one. Playing 2020, the year from hell, was the Keswick Ridge actor Natalie Roy. The Ryan Reynolds Match commercial includes a plug for Reynolds's hit superhero franchise Deadpool, which the couple from hell, are watching in the empty movie theatre while sharing popcorn. In an interview with CBC, Roy revealed that she worked with Reynolds virtually, as he sent script edits and videos of himself acting out the scenes of Satan.

