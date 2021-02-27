Gfriend's Sowon's Picture, TWICE's Dahyun's Clothing: K-pop Controversies Of February 2021

From GFRIEND's Sowon facing backlash for posing with a Nazi mannequin to fans trending Respect Lisa in support of their favourite K-pop idol, from Stray kid’s Han Jisung's public apology to TWICE's Dahyun's clothing controversy, read on to know about the top trending controversies that shook the K-pop world in February 2021.

Gfriend’s Sowon was slammed for posing with a Nazi mannequin

Korean pop band GFRIEND's member Sowon was scrutinized by the public after she posed with a nazi mannequin. She later deleted the pictures after receiving severe backlash. The pictures were taken on the sets of Walpurgis Night's comeback show. Here is a tweet showcasing her picture with a nazi mannequin. Many fans asked GFriend's Sowon to apologize for hurting the sentiments of people all around the world.

i'm disappointed of s0won but i'm glad she deleted.. she needs to apologize tho.. nazis are not friends or someone you can hug or look so lovingly at, they are killers, they killed 6 million jews out of them 1.5 million jewish children /srs pic.twitter.com/9GmWT8I60W — ten (@KOOSDOLLZ) January 31, 2021

Stray Kid’s Han Jisung's public apology for using cuss words in a song

K-pop boy band Stray Kids' rapper Han Jisung received backlash after fans pointed out that he used the N-word in one of his songs. The song that the fans were referring to was uploaded by Han before he made a debut as a Stray Kids group member. He had uploaded a song on YouTube that contained racist slurs, the song is however deleted from the platform now. The lyrics of the song had the N-word and also racist slurs against Southeast Asians. After the outrage, Stray Kids took to their official Instagram to issue an apology. In the statement, Han apologised and said that he was 13 years old when it happened. He realised his mistakes and accepts the outrage without any excuse. He further wrote that he wanted to be a rapper since a young age and did not think enough before writing such inappropriate lyrics.

TWICE's Dahyun's clothing controversy

On February 10, TWICE’s Dahyun and Chaeyoung released a parody cover of the song 'Switch to Me' which was originally sung by Rain and Park Jin Young. This song is a part of their latest Melody Project video. After the song's release, a stylist of the K-pop band BLACKPINK posted a screenshot from the video and wrote, "Eh??!! An outfit custom-designed by me, but that I didn’t make??!!” According to Soompi, TWICE's agency JYP Entertainment then released an apology on February 11 following the controversy.

The apology letter read, "Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. With regard to the outfits from Dahyun and Chaeyoung’s Melody Project video, the hanbok in question was purchased from a hanbok company, and we did not properly recognize the similarities. We sincerely apologize for this. We have given an explanation of the situation and our deepest apologies to the designer. We will be even more careful in the future so that this kind of incident never arises again."

#RespectLisa trends on Twitter after BLINKS stand against racism

K-pop group BLACKPINK's singer Lisa recently received backlash from netizens because of her race and origin. The singer hails from Thailand and is a part of the famous K-pop girl band. However, when the screenshots showcasing racial slurs against Lisa were making rounds, BLACKPINK's fanbase aka BLINKS came to her rescue. They shared many tweets showing their support for their idol and #RespectLisa went on to trend on Twitter during early February 2021.

Blinks will always love and support you 💗 thank you for everything, stay who you are and stay strong, you are the best 💛💛#RespectLisa#NoToRacism pic.twitter.com/cndfzbGvJA — Lau 🧁 (@Badlau03) February 2, 2021

SHINee’s Taemin under scrutiny for misogynistic comments

As reported on Allkpop, an old video of SHINee’s Taemin came under public attention when he was giving an interview while on a radio show. Eight years ago, back in 2013, three SHINee members including Jonghyun, Minho, and Taemin, had appeared on the radio show called 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time' as special guests. The guests were asked about their ideal women. Taemin's comments on his ideal woman made some of his fans consider his opinions as misogynistic. Taemin said "I do believe in the stereotype that women have to be feminine/womanly. But I do still like girls who I feel have a sense of responsibility and deep thinking after talking to them even though they're girls." Many of his fans considered his comments as misogynistic. However, some of his fans also mentioned that boys used to think like that during that period of time. Currently, the band SHINee made a comeback, releasing a new track titled Don't Call me.

