Giorgia Andriani Gives Major Summer Vibes With Her Bikini Pictures In Dubai

Giorgia Andriani recently took to Instagram to share snippets of her photoshoot in Dubai. The model donned a printed bikini that gave major summer vibes during the winter. Giorgia is quite active on social media and interacts with fans on a regular basis. As soon as the post was uploaded, her fans were quick to comment. They blasted it with comments and reactions. Take a look at Giorgia Andriani's bikini pics photoshoot below.

Giorgia gives major summer vibes with bikini photoshoot in Dubai

Giorgia took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of her recent photoshoot. The model dotted a peach bikini that had various prints on it. She styled it up with a pair of cheetah-printed black sunglasses and posed for some pictures while lying on the ground. Giorgia posted a fun caption that read, "Life's a Beach!". Take a look at Giorgia Andriani's Instagram post below.

Also Read: Giorgia Andriani-starrer 'Roop Tera Mastana' Is A Groovy Number By Mika Singh; Watch

Giorgia Andriani's photos created a buzz on social media. Her ardent fans were quick to comment on the post. They bombarded it with several comments and reactions. One of the fans wrote, "So you finally decided to break the internet! Insta for sure", while another penned, "I think Instagram was down bcoz of u".

Another fan commented, "This girl is on fire" while others wrote, "You have the most beautiful, radiant eyes", "You are so precious", "No wrds m speechless. uh r fire". Take a look at some of the reactions.

Fans' comments and reactions

Also Read: Giorgia Andriani Reacts To Marriage Rumours As She Spends Lockdown With Arbaaz Khan

Giorgia is quite active on social media and never misses a chance to entertain her fans. The model has a fan following of around 216K followers on Instagram and often interacts with them in the most entertaining manner. In one of her previous posts, Giorgia shared a quirky boomerang of herself sending a virtual kiss to her fans. She wished them a happy weekend.

The model wore a peach satin blouse and skirt and left her perfectly styled hair to the side. Most of her fans reacted to the boomerang as they commented, "Beautiful Angel", "Same to u gorgeous woman", "You are so sweet mam". Take a look at Giorgia Andriani's Instagram post below:

Also Read: Giorgia Andriani On Wedding Rumours With Arbaaz Khan: 'They Don't Bother Me'

Also Read: Giorgia Andriani Asks Arbaaz Khan For Photo Credits And It Is Ironic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.