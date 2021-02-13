'Godzilla Vs Kong' Japanese Trailer To 'Drishyam 2', Top Trailer Releases Of The Week

From Mohanlal starrer Drishyam to Godzilla Vs Kong Japanese trailer, a handful of makers have released teasers of their forthcoming project this week. If you have missed the latest trailer updates of this, then you have arrived at the perfect place. Below, we have listed down the top trailers that left fans intrigued in this week of February 2021. Check it out:

Godzilla Vs Kong Japanese Trailer

Godzilla Vs Kong trailer was released a few weeks ago by the makers which created a massive buzz on the internet. Now, a new Japanese version of the movie has been shared by the creators. With many scenes similar to the previously dropped teaser, the Japanese version saw multiple new footages from the film. A fresh look of Godzilla was introduced to fan while the beast was bombarded by fighter jets.

Drishyam 2 trailer

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 teaser sees the protagonist Georgekutty, once again battling with the death mystery as destiny twists and turn doesn’t seem to stop. In the previous version, Georgekutty ran a cable service, however, in the sequel film viewers can see him as the owner of a movie theatre. Amidst their Georgekutty and wife Rani’s plan on getting their daughter married, media frenzy and the mysterious death seem to work against them as the villagers begin to discuss the alleged equation of Georgekutty’s daughter and the deceased teenager.

Jamai Raja 2.0 Trailer

The recently released trailer begins with the fiery romantic equation of Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey, however, the plot thickens and the lives of the couple changes for the worse. From possible betrayal to a crime mystery, the trailer shows all the shades of an intense drama. With the story revolving around love and revenge, the upcoming series is going to take viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions.

Yes Day Trailer

Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez starrer Yes Day trailer was out this Wednesday. The premise of the film revolves around a day when a couple decides to not deny their kids for anything they wish to do. Take a look at the trailer below:

