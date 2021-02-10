Jamai 2.0 Trailer: The Gritty Drama Series Featuring Nia Sharma And Ravi Dubey Continues

The Jamai 2.0 Trailer finally dropped and Nia Sharma was among the first to share the trailer with the fans. After a successful first season on the Zee5 streaming platform, the makers are back with yet another season full of intense drama. The new season has featured a number of new faces to the series with the addition of some major plot twists that will change the narrative of the series. The Jamai 2.0 Trailer shows a number of emotions and shifts in the narrative throughout its trailer leaving fans guessing as to what they can expect from the series.

Jamai 2.0 Trailer: The gritty drama series featuring Ravi Dubey continues

The Jamai 2.0 Trailer starts off with a simple romance formed between Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey. Things eventually change with the entry of a grey character. The plot thickens from there on and the lives of the couple change for the worse. From possible betrayal to a major plot twist, the trailer shows all the shades of an intense drama. From the involvement of the police to a major conspiracy being formed, the Jamai 2.0 Trailer is all sorts of fun and drama. The trailer sees a roller coaster of emotions when it comes to the narrative. The trailer towards the end leaves the audience with a simple question and also provides a possible hint to what one can expect from the series. The trailer mentions that the choice for the character in the series is between love and revenge and thus he or she will have to choose one from the two options.

Thus this clarifies that the Jamai 2.0 Trailer was full of suspense and gave out very little detail as to what fans can expect from the upcoming series. With such limited information, fans grew eager to watch the series as soon as possible and reacted positively to the post shared by Nia on her Instagram account. The actor also added a bunch of hashtags and tagged the actors related to the film and thus increased the anticipation of fans who seemed delighted by the first look of the trailer. Jamai 2.0's release date has been scheduled for 26 February exclusively on Zee5.

