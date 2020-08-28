Gordon Ramsay Shows Off Amazing Swimming Pool In His New £4.4 Million Home

British chef and Television personality Gordon Ramsay is also known for his lavish lifestyle. He recently took to his Instagram and gave his fans a glimpse of his exotic holiday home in Cornwall. He posted a picture with his son Oscar which featured an incredible swimming pool in the background. Here is a look at Gordon Ramsay’s Instagram post and his lavish holiday house in Cornwall, England.

Gordon Ramsay shows off his enormous new pool

Gordon Ramsay took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with son Oscar. In the picture, he is seen posing with Oscar in front of his enormous pool at his Cornwall mansion. According to a report by The Sun, the renovated beachside mansion is worth a whopping £4.4million. The pool in this picture is quite unique as it features a transparent wall facing the Camel estuary. The father-son duo wore matching outfits in this adorable picture. Here is a look at Gordon Ramsay’s Instagram picture.

Gordon Ramsay's £4.4 million home in Cornwall

The amazing pool seen in the pictures can also be seen in some of the aerial pictures that were doing the rounds earlier. The pool is located in the centre of the whole property. The house and the pool were in renovation last year. Gordon Ramsay brought the five-bedroom holiday house in 2015 for a massive £4.4million. At that time, it was the second most expensive property sale in Cornwall. Gordon Ramsay moved into his £4.4million home in Cornwall earlier this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The TV star spent his lockdown there with his wife and five children. Reportedly, the local villagers were not happy with him moving in as they feared that the family might be carrying the deadly virus with them from London.

Gordon Ramsay's net worth

As per the report, Gordon Ramsay’s net worth is £113 million. He won a long legal battle to get this property renovated and give the 1920s property a modern makeover. The popular chef has as many as three homes at the seaside spot which totally amount to £10million. Each of these houses boasts of various exotic details like igloo cabins and waterfront views.

