Kapil Sharma Has Lost About 11 Kgs Of Weight, Reveals Archana Puran Singh's Video

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma has become one of the most popular faces of the entertainment industry. His Kapil Sharma Show has gained a lot of popularity over the years and the comedian is accompanied by an ensemble group of entertainers. Last year, Archana Puran Singh had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the guest and become the part of the show. It has now been revealed on a video shared on Archana Puran Singh’s Instagram that Kapil has lost about 11 Kgs of weight. Have a look at it.

Kapil Sharma’s weight loss journey has been a point of discussion previously as well. Archana Puran Singh has now shared a behind-the-scenes video of the shooting of an episode of Kapil Sharma Show in which Govinda is the guest. The five-minute-long video shows the background scenes of the shoot with a comic atmosphere. Govinda interacts with Archana and his daughter Tina initially, before Kapil enters the frame and also starts talking to her. The video then shows an elongated discussion of Kapil Sharma's weight loss, in which Archana herself chimes in.

Kapil is seen discussing at length with Tina about consulting a doctor before drastically losing weight. It was at this moment that it was revealed that Kapil had lost 11 kgs. Kapil revealed that he was previously 92 kgs and is now 81 kgs, upon been asked by Archana. Kapil jokingly said that he had lost the weight for his upcoming web series, which was met by laughs. The guest of the show Govinda, who has himself lost a lot of weight, also removed his jacket to flaunt his own toned body.

Kapil Sharma has had a long, illustrious career in stand-up comedy which began in 2007 in the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3. and has also acted in a couple of films. He has played the lead roles in Kis Kis ko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. This Kapil Sharma’s video uploaded on Archana Puran Singh's Instagram has now also given a little insight into his weight loss journey as well.

