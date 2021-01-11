Shehnaaz Gill Says, 'meri Umar Nai Hai', When A Fan Asks Her When Is She Getting Married

Reality show fame Shehnaaz Gill recently did a live session on social media and answered some fan questions. The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted the live session video, wherein, one of her fans asked the former about when was she getting married. The fan asked, "shaadi kab karogi" (when will you get married). Read ahead and check out how Shehnaaz Gill reacted to this fan question.

Shehnaaz reveals 'when will she get married'

Reacting to the same fan question, Shehnaaz Gill said, "meri umaar nai hai shaadi ki... mere paas hai time" (it isn't my age to get married yet, I still have some time). The star further added, "Agar me struggler hoti toh, me pakka shaadi kar leti abhi tak" (If I was a struggler, I would have definitely be married by this age). Shehnaaz Gill also stated that "mere bacche bhi hogaye hote" (I would even have kids).

Finally concluding the controversial answer, Gill said, "but abhi mere mehnat karne ka time hai aaur me mehnat kar rahi hu aur mein shaadi karungi jab mera mann karega" (but I still have sometime before I get married. This is the time for me to work hard. Right now I am working hard on my career and I will get married when I wish to). Shehnaaz Gill seemed firm on her decision. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's video on Instagram.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's live video on Instagram:

Who is Shehnaaz Gill's boyfriend?

After gaining popularity on one of the popular reality television shows, Shehnaaz Gill became the queen of several hearts. The actor was linked up with famous television star, Sidharth Shukla. The duo has a different fan base and together are called, 'SidNaaz'. Even after Shehnaaz Gill did Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, alongside Paras Chhabra, the former did not select any contestant as her future beau.

In the recent past, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla worked on a video album together. Titled as Shona Shona, the song was sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. In this song, Shenaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla play love birds. Take a look at Shehnaaz and Sidharth's music video together.

