Rashmika Mandanna Roped In For Hari's Next Opposite Megastar Suriya?

The South fame Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for her next, Bheeshma. Starring another South star Niithin, the film is directed by Venky Kudumula. It is set to hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020. There is a strong buzz going on that director Hari is eyeing Rashmika for his next project. The film is also expected to star popular actor Suriya. Although there is no confirmation yet that the Dear Comrade will be seen in Suriya's next. There were also rumours that the makers of the film are looking at rope in the Petta actress Malavika Mohanan to play the lead along with Suriya.

Rashika Mandanna to star in Hari's next with actor Suriya?

There were other reports that suggested that the star Malavika Mohanan from Thalapathy Vijay's Master will be roped in to play the lead alongside Suriya. Master is helmed by Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj. But, the latest update on the Suriya starrer suggests that the film is expected to star the south diva, Rashmika Mandanna. The southern actress got a lot of appreciation from the fans and the film's audience post her films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and Kirik Party. The popular star will also be seen with actor Karthi in a film titled Sultan.

The South superstar is currently busy gearing up for his next, Soorarai Pottru. Helmed by Sudha K Prasad, the film is set to hit the screens on February 21, 2020. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, and Karunas. The film revolves around the founder of an airline company and Suriya will be playing the lead in the film. The film is based on the events in the life of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. The teaser of the film is already creating a heavy buzz for the film and fans seem to be eagerly waiting for it.

