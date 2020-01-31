Nithiin And Rashmika Mandanna Leave Fans Wanting More With The Song 'Whattey Beauty'

After Sarileru Neekevvaru, actor Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Bheeshma alongside Nithiin. Bheeshma has been the talk of the town since its inception and audiences are in frenzy about the movie. The teaser of the movie was recently launched and received a huge response from the audience.

Here is the promo of the song. ✨♥ Ahhh. 😩This song was so hard to do. Jani master you literally killed us 😏but @actor_nithiin I think we did a really good job in this one.🐒 I tho definitely had fun!🐒https://t.co/x9HI114Yt8@VenkyKudumula @mahathi_sagar — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 31, 2020

Who Is Nithiin? All You Need To Know About The 'Bheeshma' Actor's NET WORTH And Movies

The teaser has increased the excitement among the audiences. Now, the makers of Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer have released a song promo from the film titled, Whattey Beauty. The song is sung by Dhanunjay, Amala Chebolu and is penned down by Kasarla Shyam. The song is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar and has the much-needed thump and high voltage impact, with the lyrics in a Telangana dialect.

Nithiin And Shalini's Wedding Date And Guest List Finalised; Read All The Details

The energy and lyrics of the song make it a perfect mass number with peppy tunes. Rashmika and Nithiin are making fans go crazy over their amazing dance moves and cute chemistry in the promo. Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter to share the promo of the song.

Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Rashmika Mandanna & Nithiin's Dance Video Tribute

She shared the promo with the caption, “Here is the promo of the song. Ahhh. This song was so hard to do. Jani master you literally killed us but @actor_nithiin I think we did a really good job in this one. I tho definitely had fun.”. Bheeshma also features Hebah Patel, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya and Rajiv Kanakala in pivotal roles. Bheeshma is all set to hit the big screen on February 21, 2020.

Rashmika Mandanna Is Enjoying The 'perfect Weather' In Rome With Bheeshma Co-star Nithiin

The film is now less than a month away from its release date and the makers are leaving no stone unturned with promotional content entertaining the audience and increasing curiosity at the same time. Bheeshma is being directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Meanwhile, Nithiin is also making headlines with the news of his wedding. He is expected to tie the knot soon after the release of Bheeshma.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.