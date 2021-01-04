Hazel Keech Has A 'great Start' To New Year With Yuvraj Singh; Latter Goes All Hearts

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife actor Hazel Keech recently shared a husband-appreciation post dedicated to Yuvraj. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture with the former. Sharing a lovely couple-picture, Hazel Keech wrote, "Its a great start to the New Year if im standing your side". Take a look at Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh's Instagram picture.

Hazel starts New Year with hubby Yuvraj:

In this Instagram post, Hazel Keech can be spotted standing next to hubby Yuvraj Singh. The former wore a white turtle neck tee, layered with a quirky printed black and white coat. She also sported blue jeans and a pair of white sneakers. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Yuvraj Singh stunned in a bummer jacket. He paired it with ripped jeans. Singh also sported a pair of white shoes and a beanie cap.

In the caption, Hazel Keech described Yuvraj Singh and their relationship as, "#betterhalf #imthebetterhalf #couplegoals #husbandandwife #simplelife". Reacting to the post, Yuvraj Singh dropped a heartfelt comment. He wrote, "Phir phasalan de na puchidi! Gori london tau aai lagdi" (Do not go away from me again! Lady returns from London). Check out Yuvraj Singh's comment below.

Image credits: Hazel Keech Instagram comment section

Also Read | Hazel Keech wishes Yuvraj Singh on their wedding anniversary; says she feels 'grateful'

Fans' reactions:

Fans and followers of Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the followers commented, "God bless & happy new year folks". Another added, "looking so beautiful both of you". Netizens also called Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh, "beautiful couple", "lovely couple", "best jodi", "cute lovers" and many similar comments. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits: Hazel Keech Instagram comment section

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh posts new salt and pepper look on social media, wife Hazel Keech approves

Recently, Yuvraj Singh penned a heartfelt note for his fans and followers. On the occasion of New Years, he took to his Instagram handle and shared an appreciation post. Yuvraj Singh posted a selfie image with Hazel Keech. The cricketer's Instagram caption read as:

2020 has proved to be a big learning curve for all of us! We live, we fight, we fall, we get up and we fight again!



Sometimes in life we don’t have a choice and I feel this year made us realise that to survive we need very less but we can give back so much more!



We can be more compassionate to each other, show more kindness in testing times and have gratitude for what we have.



I’m sure these times will make us stronger as humans and prepare us for our next battles to come as individuals and I’m sure the best versions of ourself will keep on improving as times go by!



Happy New Year people, make the world a better place with love â¤ï¸



Loads of love from me and @hazelkeechofficial

Also Read | Hazel Keech reminisces memories of Karwa Chauth as she misses her friend this year

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh posts comical photo of Hazel Keech and him as children; fans left in splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.