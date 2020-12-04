Hazel Keech Wishes Yuvraj Singh On Their Wedding Anniversary; Says She Feels 'grateful'

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh are to be one of the most popular couples in the film industry as well as cricket. The two have always been openly affectionate with each other on social media. On the occasion of their marriage anniversary, Hazel Keech has posted a picture on her Instagram account along with a heartfelt message to her husband. Take a look at that post and the message that Hazel has penned.

Hazel Keech pens a message to Yuvraj on marriage anniversary

Much like his bold form while batting, Yuvraj Singh is also known as a bold and open person in his personal life. He has spoken in depth about her relationship with hazel and how it began. Unlike most such couples, this couple has always been vocal about their relationship and have opened up about their relationship and marriage on several occasions. On their marriage anniversary, Hazel Keech has posted a picture of flowers along with a special message for her husband Yuvraj Singh.

Calling Yuvraj her “beautiful husband”, Hazel Keech started her message saying how the cricketer always manages to buy her lilies no matter he is in the world, knowing that it is her favourite flower. She also said that she feels grateful to be loved by Yuvraj, and that after four years of marriage, their bond has only grown stronger.

Fans immediately took her Instagram comments and showered the couple with their love and wishes. Yuvraj and Hazel had been involved with each other quite sometime before they actually got married, according to bollywoodshaadis.com.

Image courtesy: Hazel keech's Instagram comments

There are a number of athletes who have married Bollywood celebrities, like Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma. There are other examples too such as Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupati among several others.

Hazel Keech is a well-known model and an actor who has appeared in famous Bollywood films such as Bodyguard, Dharam Sankat Mein and more. On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh retired last year after a long and illustrious career in the game of cricket.

