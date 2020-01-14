Here's A List Of Korean Drama That Have Strong Woman Characters

Korean dramas often follow storylines that are focused on the male leads and their character discoveries. However, there are few K-dramas which have strong female characters, who despite common beliefs, stand on their own two feet. The following list will introduce you to some strong-willed, self-driven women characters in K-dramas.

Yoo Hye Jung by Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye essayed the character of Yoo Hye Jung in the popular Korean drama Doctors. Her story develops after she loses her grandmother to a medical malpractice. On the quest to find the culprits, she herself takes on the challenge of becoming a doctor. She is also seen taking down goons and thugs in one of the scenes in the K-drama.

Do Bong Soon by Park Bo Young

Do Bong Soon is a girl with the superpower in the drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. The character is essayed by Park Bo Young, who is seen wiping out the bad guys and also protecting the male lead essayed by Park Hyung Sik. The character is seen taking the bullet against the villains in various instances.

Kim Bok Joo by Lee Sung Kyung

One of the most extraordinary storylines Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is centred on Kim Bok Joo, who is an excellent weightlifting professional. She faces conflicting situations when she has to gain weight for her upcoming games but she personally wishes to lose weight. He story is the struggle of accepting her own body is worth the watch!

Choi Ae Ra by Kim Ji Won

Choi Ae Ra is a struggling announcer, who makes ends meet by doing part-time works, but her wish is to become a television announcer someday. She beats social profiles to make it her dream and her struggles in the drama are worth a watch. Fight For My Way is a must watch uplifting K-drama.

Kang Mo Yeon by Song Hye Kyo

Descendants of the Sun was a hit not only because of its male lead Song Jong Ki but also because of the female lead Song Hye Kyo, who portrayed the strong doctor, Kang Mo Yeon. Her character broke many female stereotypes that existed in the K-dramas. The characters of this drama are as dramatic as the storyline.

