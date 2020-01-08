The Hype House Sees All Of TikTok's Biggest Stars; Here's Who All Live There Full Time

The Hype House is a grand mansion located in Los Angeles. The house is been created for TikTok stars where they gather and create TikTok video content. It was formed in December 2019 after Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson (fellow TikTokers and social media influencers) leased the residence in November.

It is hardly been a month and the Hype House TikTok account already has gained more than 3.6 million followers as of early January 2020. Here is a list of the Hype House TikTok members.

Who lives in the TikTok Hype House?

Hype House was the brainchild of Chase Hudson, 17, a TikTok star with more than eight million followers who is known online as Lilhuddy, and Thomas Petrou, 21, a YouTube star. 19 members from the four famous TikTok groups live in the house full time.

Rooms for several other TikTokers are kept to crash in when they are in town. Alex, Thomas, Daisy Keech, and Kouvr Annon are four of the 19 members who live at the Hype House full time. The house does have strict rules, however. Creators can have friends over, but it is not a party house.

Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, 15 and 19-year-old young TikTokers, are also the part of this Hype House. However, because they are still in school, both girls will continue to live with their parents in Connecticut but come out to Los Angeles when their schedules allow. Other Tiktokers Chase Hudson, Ryland Storms, Tayler Holder, Connor Yates, Byrce Hall, Addison Rae, Patrick Huston, Nick Austin, Calvin Goldby, Wyatt Xavier are some of the regular visitors of the Hype House.

