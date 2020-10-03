Hina Khan thanks fans for donating meals on b'day, says 'not less than grand celebrations'

Actress Hina Khan who ringed in her 33rd birthday on October 2, received special birthday surprise from her fans. Like every year, this year too her fans went the extra mile to make the actress happy and proud of their deeds. This year on account of the Hacked actress's birthday, her fans donated meals to the needy people outside AIIMS. The actress expressed her gratitude with a video on Instagram which was a compilation of all the pictures that showcased the fans distributing meals among the needy.

Hina Khan receives a beautiful birthday gift from fans

The video starts with members of the Uday Foundation who had set up a small tent on the roadside where the volunteers can be seen distributing food to at least 50 people outside the AIIMS hospital on the occasion of Hina Khan’s birthday. The actress even shared the appreciation letter from the foundation that credited Ms. Tanu for the contribution made towards helping and feeding the people. The letter also informed that the noble gesture was a boon for the patients, their caregivers, elderly people and children.

Hina who was overwhelmed by the beautiful gesture from the foundation penned a thank you note for them in the caption and wrote, “Every year my fans never fail to surprise me. My birthday each year is not less than a big grand celebration for them!. Last year they planted so many trees on my birthday. This year they have donated meals on my birthday! Couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you for everything! #Grateful #FeelKaroReelKaro" Nothing else apart from feeding the hungry and needy people could have been a better gift for the actress and Hina was delighted that the foundation decided and did the thoughtful deed.

On her birthday, Hina’s beau made the day extra special with his birthday greeting along with a beautiful video. Rocky took a trip down the memory lane and shared a video that was a compilation of the romantic and memorable moments spent together from their trips to various exotic locations from all across the globe. From their travel memories to their romantic dances, Rocky gave a beautiful sneak peek into their relationship.

