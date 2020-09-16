Hina Khan On Chemistry With Dheeraj In 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye': We Have A Twisted Attraction

Hina Khan is currently enjoying the success of her music video with Naagin 5 co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar, Humko Tum Mil Gaye. She recently spoke about her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar. She said, "The best part was that the music producers wanted to cast on the basis of our chemistry". Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhopar were seen together in the popular television show, Naagin 5. Interestingly, Hina and Dheeraj played diametrically opposite roles in their last outing.

Hina Khan on her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar

Hina also talked about being paired opposite the villain in her show & shared her excitement. She said, "Despite me playing the protagonist in Naagin & Dheeraj has a grey shade as the antagonist but we have a twisted attraction between the two of us which they liked & we're leaning towards". She further added, "We just finished Naagin & this came along so it was exciting".

The actor also spoke about her shooting schedules during the pandemic situations. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said that even though she took all the precautions, she was still worried about the virus. Hina said, "Though like everyone else I was aware of the precautions to be taken but was also nervous for the virus has been looming over our heads & the end doesn't look insight". However, she agreed that the show must go on.

Talking about safety measures on the sets, Hina Khan added, " We took all the necessary precautions & shot it". She also shared, "I'm glad as a video shoot creates an opportunity for many wage earners & it can keep their lights running".

About 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye'

The romantic song's soulful melody is sung by Vishal Mishra. The music has been composed by Naresh Sharma, while the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri. The video was released on September 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., on VYRLOriginals's YouTube channel. Within a day of its release, the song has now reached 5 million views. Dheeraj and Hina play the role of a husband and wife in Humko Tum Mil Gaye's music video. Check out the song below.

