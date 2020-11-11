How To Donate To Operation Christmas Drop? See How You Can Contribute To This Operation

Operation Christmas Drop is a well-known tradition that began in 1952 by the US Department of Defense and is the longest-running humanitarian airlift in the world. The movie Operation Christmas Drop is also based on this tradition that depicts the humanitarian services from Anderson Air Bas and Yokota Air Base targeting Micronesia. One can easily donate goods and supplies for the ones in need. Let’s take a look at how to donate to Operation Christmas Drop.

How to donate to Operation Christmas Drop?

Operation Christmas Drop has several bases where one can easily reach out and send out any donations for the ones in need. Collection boxes are present at every location of the operation. The locations where one can drop off their donations are as follows:

NEX Main Store, Naval Base

NEX Home Center, Naval Base

Navy Commissary, Naval Base

Holiday Tower Condos, Sinajana

American Grocery, Dededo

Cost U Less, Harmon

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao

Ladera Tower, Mangilao

Mobile Gas, Ipan

Andersen Commissary

AAFB Chapel 1&2, Andersen AFB

Airman Family Readiness Center, Andersen AFB

Andersen Middle School

BX, Andersen AFB

VFW, Yigo

NCTS

Operation Christmas Drop donation can be done for the people of Micronesia such as clothes, books, coffee, cookware, footwear, hand tools, canopy material, canned goods, towels, bedsheets, fishing supplies, manual flashlights, antifungal ointment, cement, fruits and vegetables’ seeds, hygiene products such as soap, toothpaste, floss, among others.

About Operation Christmas Drop

Operation Christmas Drop is a PACAF event which includes a partnership between several Air Force Base and organisations and the 'Operation Christmas Drop' private organization which leads the fundraising for the operation. Andersen Air Base is used as a "base camp" to airlift the donated goods to people living in Micronesia. All US citizens and organisations get the support of US Military Cargo planes in order to transport humanitarian goods to the people in need.

According to the information by Anderson Air Force Base website, the volunteers create drop-boxes for donation and raise money from local citizens and businesses and later all the boxes, supplies are sorted by the volunteers, soldiers, civilians, and so on. The Aircrews then fly overhead and drop the supplies in the villages which also proves beneficial to the training pilots who gain experience during the airdrops. The airdrops, on the other hand, are quite cost-effective.

