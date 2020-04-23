From Hrithik' Parents Anniversary To Amala's 'greatest Middle Finger'; Today's Top Stories

Several celebs were in the spotlight today, on April 23, 2020, for various reasons. Hrithik Roshan celebrated his parents anniversary while Ranveer Singh danced to Deepika Padukone's song, Nagada. Here is the daily entertainment news wrap up for today.

Hrithik Roshan dances in joy for his parents anniversary

The above post was shared online by Hrithik Roshan on his official Instagram page. The post features multiple videos where Hrithik Roshan sings and dances with his parents for their wedding anniversary. In the caption for the post, the War actor mentions that the spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors, and he then proceeds to wish his parents.

Johnny Depp fans slam Aquaman makers for wishing Amber Heard on her birthday

Happy Birthday Amber Heard! Here's to a fin-tastic day 💙 pic.twitter.com/mfUqVzozLE — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) April 22, 2020

The makers of Aquaman recently wished Amber Heard for her birthday. However, this did not go down well with fans, as Amber Heard recently had a bitter divorce settlement with Johnny Depp. Moreover, during their divorce case, many Amber Heard was accused of abusing Johnny Depp during their time together.

Abusers don't deserve fin-tastic days. — Jedi Lukee (@I__Jedi) April 22, 2020

Ranveer Singh falls into a dhol while dancing to Deepika's 'Nagada'

The above video recently went viral on social media, with hundreds of fans sharing it online. In this hilarious video, Ranveer Singh is dancing to Deepika's high octane song, Nagada. However, he suddenly and unexpectedly falls into one of the giant drums on set.

Amala Paul reveals the 'greatest middle finger of all time'

Self Love is the greatest middle finger of all time. Work on you. For you. pic.twitter.com/mK13TtRmFz — Amala Paul ⭐️ (@Amala_ams) April 22, 2020

Amala Paul recently posted the above message on social media. She claimed that self-love was the 'greatest middle finger of all time'. She also shared a motivational quote which revealed the importance of self-love.

How bewitching it is, that moment when you realize you are your own twin flame, protector, soul mate, beloved, sacred spirit of hope, mantra of freedom, Prophet, Buddha, spirit guide, divine counterpart, hero and healer. ❣️

-Rune Lazuli#roadlesstraveled #rediscover #reset pic.twitter.com/tJ17lZhxU7 — Amala Paul ⭐️ (@Amala_ams) April 21, 2020

Fans Spot Cooler Next To Bhishma Pitamah In Mahabharat

Coolers were invented in 1951 ,



Lo Bhishma pitamah - apun hich bhagwan hai 🆒#mahabharat#cooler pic.twitter.com/yKLvLa5Upm — Harsh ⚡ (@whenHVtweets) April 22, 2020

Fans recently spotted a cooler behind Bhishma Pitamah in an episode of Mahabharat. Many fans were amused by this blooper and some even compared it to Game of Throne's 'Coffee Mug'. Here are some memes that fans made when they discovered the cooler.

