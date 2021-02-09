If You Loved Emma Roberts In 'We're The Millers', Here Are Other Notable Works To Watch

Hollywood star Emma Roberts has not only established herself as a versatile actor but also wooed the audience with her music and songs. Emma Roberts will ring in her 30th birthday on February 10. Her role in the 2013 criminal comedy film We're The Millers tickled the funny bones of the audience. Rawson M Thurber directed the film and the cast of the film includes Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Will Poulter, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn, Molly Quinn and Ed Helms among others. Emma played the role of a 19-year-old runaway child later to be hired by Sudeikis' character to pose as his daughter. If one liked Emma Roberts' role in We're The Millers, here are her other notable works to definitely watch.

Movies to watch on Emma Roberts' birthday

1. The Blackcoat's Daughter

This 2015 horror film revolves around a woman who treads on a journey to an isolated school where she meets two stranded students. The two students face threat from an evil unseen force. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9 and starred Emma Roberts in the lead role. This is one of the best of Emma Roberts' movies.

2. Who We Are Now

The plot of this 2017 drama revolves around a woman who is released from prison after she completes her prison term. She public defender was awarded the legal custody of her child when she was sentenced to jail. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.5 and is one of the best of Emma Roberts' movies. Emma played the character of the defender.

3. It's Kind Of A Funny Story

This 2010 romantic drama film revolves around a man who gets himself admitted to a psychiatric hospital after he realises that he is suicidal. There, he realises how fortunate he is than others and turns his life around. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1. Emma played the character of Noella.

4. Nancy Drew

Emma Roberts essays the character of this popular fictional detective character in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around Nancy who investigates the murder of a film star on a business trip with her father. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.9 and is one of the most entertaining movies like We're The Millers. Emma played the character of Nancy in the film.

5. Scream 4

This 2011 horror mystery film revolves around an author who visits her hometown at the end of her book tour. Here, she catches up with her old friends but also ends up inviting the return of Ghostface. Emma played the character of Jill Roberts. It has an IMDB rating of 6.1. This is also one of the most entertaining movies like We're The Millers.

6. Holidate

This romantic film revolves two strangers who agree to be each other's partners for the holiday season. But along the way, they fall in love. It has an IMDB rating of 6.1. Emma played the role of Sloane in the film.

