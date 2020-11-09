If You Loved Keerthy Suresh's 'Miss India', Check Out These Films On Female Entrepreneurs

Keerthy Suresh’s latest film Miss India released on Netflix on November 4, 2020. The film also stars Rajendra Prasad, and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a determined woman who has shifted to the United States and wants to start her tea business. She faces discouragement and sexism all the way throughout her journey. If you liked the plot of the film, here is a watchlist of other movies about female entrepreneurs with an exciting storyline.

Movies about female entrepreneurs

1. Joy

This movie stars Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role. The film revolves around a single mother who starts off as an airline booking agent to invent a self-wringing mop. She faces betrayals on the way to success and yet establishes a million-dollar industry. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.6. This is one of the most inspiring movies like Keerthy Suresh's Miss India.

2. The Devil Wears Prada

This movie stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in lead roles. This movie revolves around the ruthless editor of a fictional fashion magazine and her assistant. It tells the story of how the assistant makes it big in the fashion world. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

3. The Intern

This movie stars Anne Hathaway in the lead role. The plot revolves around a woman who is the CEO of a fashion start-up. The film depicts how she builds her business from her home to an organisation that has 200 employees. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

4. Chocolat

This movie stars Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who sets up a chocolate shop in a conservative French town. Her chocolate venture not only becomes a commercial success but also brings families together. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.2.

5. Bridesmaids

This movie stars Maya Rudolph. Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and Wendi McLendon-Covey in lead roles. It revolves around a woman whose bakery business gets closed due to an economic recession. She then gets the emotional support of her friends while she gets her life back on track. The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.8.

6. Sweet Home Alabama

This movie stars Resse Witherspoon, Patrick Dempsey, and Josh Lucas in lead roles. It revolves around a woman who is a successful fashion designer and refuses to compromise on the professional front irrespective of the circumstances. She is extremely determined and focused to reach the height of success. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.8.

Image courtesy: @miss_india_keerthy_suresh Instagram

