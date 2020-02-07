Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Release Date Pushed To Avoid Clash With Rajamouli's 'RRR'?

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is reportedly going to release later in 2021 and not in the Pongal week as previously scheduled. According to a media portal’s report, the Shankar directorial's release date has been postponed to avoid a clash with Rajamouli’s RRR.

Indian 2’s release date push

Kamal Haasan’s fans might have to wait a bit longer for the release of his much anticipated film. According to a media portal’s report, this Kamal Haasan starrer film will not be releasing on Pongal/Sankranti 2021 as previously planned and Indian 2’s release date has been pushed to Summer 2021.

Also read | Kamal Haasan Announces His Digital Debut, Fascinated To Explore 'content Creation'

The media portal’s report further states that this change in release date has been done in order to avoid a major clash at the Box Office. According to the report, Rajamouli’s RRR is also set to release on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti/ Pongal. Since the two big-budget movies might affect each other's business, the decision has reportedly been taken to avoid losses. But no official announcement regarding the same has been made so far.

This change in Indian 2’s release date seems to be another major obstacle for the film since the film’s shoot was already delayed due to several reasons. This Shankar directorial recently started its shoot and is reportedly being finished at a good pace. According to the same media portal’s report, Indian 2’s shoot will be wrapped up by October this year.

Also read | Kamal Haasan Shares A Heartwarming Picture With His Old School Friends

Talking about the star cast of these highly anticipated films, Rajamouli’s RRR stars actor Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles while Indian 2 will see Kamal Haasan essaying the lead role with Kajal Aggarwal as his leading lady. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh will also play pivotal roles in India 2.

Also read | Jatin Sarna Says 'It's Getting Bigger And Better' On His Fanboy Moment With Kamal Haasan

Also read | Ranveer Singh's '83' Launch: Moves On-off Field, Kamal Haasan & 'thug Life', Watch Video

Image Courtesy: Kamal Haasan Instagram, RRR movie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.