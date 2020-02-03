Kamal Haasan Shares A Heartwarming Picture With His Old School Friends

Kamal Haasan is one of the most acclaimed and beloved actors of Tamil cinema. Thanks to his massive popularity, Kamal Haasan also boasts of a huge fan following on social media. Recently, a picture shared by the actor, that showed him with his old school friends, started to trend online.

Kamal Haasan shares a heartwarming picture that shows him alongside his old school friends

Above is the image that was shared on social media by Kamal Haasan. The picture depicted him along with many of his old school friends, in a recreation of a classic classroom photo. Kamal Haasan and his now elderly schoolday peers were all dressed in their school uniform, as they posed for the camera in two rows right in front of their old school. In the caption for the picture, Kamal wrote that he was overjoyed to meet his old friends after several years, and also stated that he enjoyed the time he spent with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil vigilante action thriller, Indian 2. The film was set to release on April 14, 2020, but was delayed because of numerous problems and is now expected to release in early 2021. Indian 2 is directed by S. Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions.

Kamal Haasan will play the leading role of Senapathy in Indian 2. Alongside Kamal, the film will also star popular actors such as Siddharth, Vijay, Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Vidyut Jamwal and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. Reports have revealed that Kajal Aggarwal will be playing the lead antagonist in the film.

